Three of family murdered in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna: Three members of a family, including two minor girls, were found murdered at their home in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Wednesday.



The incident occurred in the Chandi village under Kajipur police station in the district. The police said that the deceased's husband could be the killer.

The deceased were identified as Asha Devi and her two minor daughters, Kashish Kumari and Nandini Kumari. They were found lying on the bed with pools of blood all over the room. Asha's husband, Lalbabu Singh was also found unconscious in the house.

The district police admitted him in Sadar hospital and waited for his recovery.

The police said that Lalbabu was a drunkard. A driver by profession, he used to be involved in frequent quarrels with Asha and the children.

"Three persons of a family were killed here in Chandi village. The deceased's husband is a suspect of the triple murder. He is in an unconscious stage and admitted to the Sadar hospital. We are waiting for his recovery to find out the actual reason for the crime.

"The sharp edged weapon used in the crime has been recovered from the house," said Om Prakash, SDPO of Sadar range Vaishali.

"We have called for fingerprint experts to collect the samples of evidence. Further investigation is underway," he said.

—IANS