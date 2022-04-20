Three Of Family Killed, Rain Blocks Several Roads In Uttarakhand

Dehradun/Pithoragarh: A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district on Friday, an official said.

Intermittent rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand blocking several roads including those leading to the Himalayan temples.

The old house collapsed following showers at around 3 am in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district, killing its owner Kushal Nath, his four-year-old son Dhanajay and two-year-old daughter Nikita, besides leaving his wife injured, Pithoragarh District Magistrate, VK Jogdande, said.

The 27-year-old Nath had recently bought the house, the DM said.

SDRF and police personnel have extricated the bodies from the rubble of the house and rescued Nath''s wife, Jogdande said. The state disaster management office said in Dehradun that roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri are blocked at several points with rocks and boulders tumbling down the hills following rain. The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked in Totaghati in Chamoli, the road to Kedarnath at Jaleshwar Mahadev and Sitapur parking at Rudraprayag and the one to Yamunotri at Silai bend in Uttarkashi, it said. Tawaghat-Pangla, Tawaghat-Sobla, Jauljibi-Munsiyari and Ghat-Pithoragarh roads in Pithoragarh district were also blocked besides Bhatraujkhan-Ramnagar road in Almora, Dugadda-Kotdwar road in Pauri district and the road beyond Kodiyala at Vyasi in Tehri district, the disaster management office said. PTI