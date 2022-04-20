Three Of Family Killed In Road Accident In UP

Azamgarh: Three people were killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into a stationary DCM truck in the Atrauliya area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police sources said on Tuesday.



According to sources here, five members of a family hailing from the Kopaganj area of the Mau district were proceeding towards Kopaganj from Lucknow in a car.

Meanwhile, the speeding car rammed into a stationary DCM truck parked on a roadside from behind near the Dashavam village at the Lucknow-Azamgarh national highway, resulting in on the spot death of three people.

Two other people, Ahmed Raza and Mohammad Zain, sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Alim Mohammad, Nazrul Hasan and Sheru.

Sources said that all the people in the car were members of the same family. The DCM, which was laden with liquor, was parked since two days. It could be possible that the car driver fell asleep in the morning and hence, the car hit the DCM. UNI



