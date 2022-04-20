Three of family found murdered inside house in Agra

Agra: Three members of a family were found murdered in a house in Agra's Nagla Kishan Lal area on Monday.

Police said the bodies of Ramvir, his wife Meera and their 23-year-old son Babloo, were found tied with tapes and their mouths were stuffed with polythene. The gas cylinder was leaking as the pipe had been detached to burn the house along with the inmates.

"Ramvir was running a grocery store from his home. On Monday morning, the neighbours noticed that the shop was closed while Ramvir used to open it in the early hours. Then someone peeped inside the house and found the bodies lying. The neighbours informed the police," a police official said.

After receiving the information, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Ajay Anand, Inspector General (IG) A. Satish Ganesh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar reached the site along with the forensic team.

Ramvir's brother, who lives nearby, has been summoned, the policeman added.

—IANS