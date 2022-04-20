Three Of A Family Killed In Personal Enmity In UP

Farrukhabad: Armed criminals stabbed to death a couple and their son in a gruesome act at Devrajpur village in Kamslganj area.

The incident occurred on late Friday night.

In the attack, another son of the couple and mother of the husband were critically injured. But surprisingly another son of the couple was saved by a neighbour and a close relative was suspected behind the incident.

Police sources here on Saturday said that three close relatives of the prime accused have been taken in custody. According to the police, Pappu Jatav (42) was in his house and his wife Sulochna (35) was cooking dinner, when some people entered their house and attacked them with axe and other sharp edge weapons. In the attack, both the couple were killed on the spot while their 12-year-old son Vivek, Rajat (10) and Atul (7) along with Pappu's 65 year old mother Tarawati were chased by the criminals.

In the process Atul was killed by the assailants while Vivek and Tarawati were critically injured. Rajat, who fled from the scene was saved by a neighbour.

Superintendent of police (SP) Dr Anil Kumar Mishra, who visited the spot of the crime said that as per the statement of Tarawati, brother-in-law of Pappu identified as Arjun Jatav was behind the crime. Arjun Jatav had alleged that his daughter had eloped with elder son Durgesh of Pappu, which was the reason for enmity.

SP said that the wife, son and daughter-in-law of Arjun have been taken in custody but the main accused was on run. UNI