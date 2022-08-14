Three of a family killed in Gujarat road mishap

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): In a tragic accident, three members of a family were killed on the spot while one was seriously injured after a truck rammed into their car on Vallabhipur-Amreli road in Gujarat. The injured was rushed to a government hospital here.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Samantbhai Buva in his complaint with the Vallabhipur police station stated, “On Saturday, my younger brother Jilubha with his wife Gita, their son Shiv and my son Subham left for Amreli from Surat. Around 11.30 p.m., we learnt that a truck (dumper) with registration number GJ-38-T-9033 rammed into their car, killing Jilubha, Gita and Shiv on the spot.”

Complainant’s son Subham was rushed to Bhavnagar Government hospital in critical condition.

Vallabhipur Police Sub-Inspector D.K. Sarvaiya told the local media that the dumper driver has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide, rash driving, endangering human life with negligence. The search for the driver is on.

—IANS