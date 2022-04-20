Three NTPC Officials Airlifted To Delhi, Gurgaon Hospitals

Lucknow: Three critically injured officials of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were airlifted to Delhi and Gurgaon on Thursday.

Speaking to UNI, Sushrut Institute of Plastic Surgery spokesperson Jitendra Parashar said NTPC officer Sahdev Sahu was referred to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, while Prabhat Srivastava and Mishri Ram sent to Medanta in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Their shifting from SIPS to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport was made possible by activating green corridor facility for the ambulances.

Chief medical superintendent of Civil Hospital here, Dr Ashutosh Dubey, told UNI that 30 injured were admitted to hospital but six of them succumbed to their injuries and 24 were getting treatment in the hospital. In addition, one person was brought dead.

Dr Dubey said four persons who suffered more than 80 per cent burn injuries were put under special observation.

The King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre incharge, Dr S N Shankwar, said 12 patients were admitted to the hospital. "One of them was brought dead while one who had received minor injuries was discharged," he added. UNI