Three New Soybean Varieties Of Pantvarsity Released By Central Committee

Pantnagar: Scientists of Pantvarsity working under ongoing All-India Coordinated Research Improvement Programme on Soybean have evolved a promising variety of soybean, Pant Soybean 24 (PS 24) for Northern plains of India. This variety was released by the Central Varieties Release Committee in its 77 th meeting held on 14-15 May 2017. According Dr. Pushpendra, Soybean Breeder, this variety was developed through conventional breeding from single cross of JS 335 and PS 1024 followed by pedigree method of breeding where, JS 335, a ruling variety of central India having wider adaptability, was used as a female parent and PS 1024, a promising variety resistant to Yellow Mosaic Virus (YMV) and possessing narrow lanceolate leaflets suitable for intercropping with maize and pigeonpea, was used as male parent. PS 24, has sturdy determinate plant type with purple flower, tawny pubescence, yellow attractive seed coat, brown hilum colour, narrow to ovate leaf shape, brown pod colour and is free from lodging and shattering. It is resistant to yellow mosaic virus, bacterial pustules and moderately resistant to Rhizotonia aerial blight. It has medium to bold seed size having 40% protein and 20% oil. Its maturity duration is 113-120 days and possesses high-yield potential of 35q/ha. In addition to this, two other promising varieties of soybean viz. Pant soybean 21 and Pant soybean 23 were also notified in this meeting for general cultivation in Uttarakhand and UP state. These are the promising varieties resistant to YMV and bacterial pustules with medium maturity and high-yield potential. The nucleus seed production programme of these varieties has been initiated at NEB Crop Research Centre and Breeder Seed Production Centre for establishing the seed production chain so that the quality seed of these improved varieties is made available to the soybean growers. Availability of quality seed of these varieties and the recommended cultural production and protection practices developed by Pant University would be helpful for their adoption by the farmers.So far 23 promising varieties of soybean have been developed from Pantnagar centre which is the highest number from any research centre in the country. This centre has been recognized for its significant contribution in soybean research and varietal development, by the ICAR in the 47 th Annual Group Meet of All-India Coordinated Research Project on Soybean held in May 2017.