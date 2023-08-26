Three new Ministers inducted into MP cabinet

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Saturday administered the oath of office to three new ministers inducted into Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

Khargapur MLA Rahul Lodhi, Balaghat MLA Gaurishankar Bisen, and Rewa MLA Rajendra Shukla were sworn in as ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted at the Raj Bhavanhere in the presence of the Chief Minister and other senior BJP leaders.

With the addition of the new Ministers, Chouhan's cabinet has a total of 33 members.

The Ministers will have a brief window of around a month and a half to work before the announcement of election dates which will trigger the implementation of the model code of conduct.

Representing the Vindhya region, which the BJP dominated in 2018 with a victory of 24 of 30 seats, is Shukla, a four-time MLA from Rewa.

Lodhi is the nephew of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti.

Meanwhile, Bisen, veteran BJP leader and a seven-time MLA from Balaghat, has been vocal about his aspiration for a cabinet position.

As a native of the Mahakaushal region, where the Congress won 24 seats in 2018 and the BJP won 13, Bisen's appointment as a minister will help the party solidify its position there prior to of the election.—Inputs from Agencies