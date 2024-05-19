Three National Conference workers injured in stabbing incident at poll rally in J&K's Poonch

The rally, organized by NC President Farooq Abdullah in support of the party's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate, saw a clash between two groups, allowing the attackers to flee.

Mendhar/Jammu: Three National Conference (NC) workers were injured when unidentified persons attacked them with knives at an election rally in Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

NC President Farooq Abdullah was present at the rally organised by the party in support of its Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat candidate Mian Altaf in Mendhar. The rally continued without any disruption.



Officials said there was a clash between two groups over some issue during the rally. Taking advantage of the melee, the attackers managed to escape, the officials said.



Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are trying to nab the culprits, they said.



Sohail Ahmad and Yaseer Ahmad, both residents of Harni, and Mohd Imran of Kasblari village, received stab injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the officials said.

They said the condition of Sohail and Yaseer was stated to be serious and they were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Rajouri for specialised treatment, they added.



Senior NC leader Javed Ahmad Rana termed the incident a 'security lapse' and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.



He said it is very strange that people carrying knives managed to enter the rally venue.



"It is a serious incident and should be probed," said Rana.



Some days ago, one of the injured youth's brothers was attacked by the same group and an FIR was registered against the accused, said the NC leader, who rushed to the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured.

—PTI