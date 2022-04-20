Three More Test Positive In Kashmir, Toll Mounts To 109

Srinagar: Three more persons on Monday tested positive for Coronavirus in Kashmir valley, taking the total number of infected people to 109 in J&K.

An official spokesperson said that fresh cases appeared in Kashmir division while there was no new case in Jammu.

With this, he said the total number of infected persons has risen to 109. Out of 109 positive cases, 89 are in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu. As many as 103 are 'active cases', while four have recovered and two died.

He said in the Union Territory of J&K till date 35,243 people, including travelers and persons who came in contact with positive or suspected cases have been put under surveillance. "Of these, 10,556 have been put in home quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 103 in hospital isolations, 615 in hospital quarantine, 17,506 in home surveillance," he said, adding 6,463 have completed their surveillance period.

He said so far 1,708 samples have been sent for testing, of which 1,583 were negative while 109 tested positive. "As many as 85 'active positive' cases are in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu," he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an aggressive contact tracing campaign to put all such persons under quarantine after taking their samples as per health protocol. Similarly, testing of Coronavirus suspects has also been intensified on Monday, a day after the number of infected persons has entered three digits in J&K.

The authorities said that strict restrictions in 'Red Zone' areas will continue till all precautions were in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. A notice issued by the administration said Red Zones will be sealed within a perimeter of 3 km with a buffer zone of 7 km. "In case of emergency, only authorized persons shall be allowed after making entry in register at entry/exit points at perimeter," it said.

As many as 31 new positive cases, including 28 from Kashmir and three from Jammu, were reported on Saturday and Sunday, making it the highest jump in the COVID-19 infected persons in J&K.

Eight persons, including five from Jammu and three from Kashmir, were tested positive for COVID-19 on last Thursday while the number jumped by five on Friday. Six persons were tested positive for COVID-19 on last Tuesday while seven other cases were reported on Wednesday.

As many as 11 persons, including eight in Kashmir and three in Jammu, tested positive for COVID-19 in J&K on last Monday. The positive case reportedly includes a doctor in Jammu.

A 62-year-old man died at a government hospital less than 12 hours after being tested positive for Coronavirus in Kashmir valley on March 29, when five persons were tested positive for the infection. So far, two persons have died due to the infection while as many have been successfully treated. As many as 12 positive Coronavirus cases was recorded in J&K in a single day on March 28, triggering panic among locals despite assurance by administration that they are fully prepared to curtail the infection.

On March 27, two patients from Chattabal while two others from Bemina in Srinagar were tested positive for Coronavirus. Two minor siblings also from Srinagar were tested positive for Coronavirus on March 26, when a 65-year-old Hyderpora resident became the first person to die due to deadly infection in J&K. On March 25, four persons, who had met the 65-year-old patient during an event in the valley, were tested positive for Coronavirus. Meanwhile, about 48 persons, who came in contact with the Hyderpora resident, have been put in quarantine centres. UNI