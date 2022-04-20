Three More Test Positive For Coronavirus In Noida

Noida: Three more persons -- a husband-wife duo and a young woman -- tested positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Thursday, taking the tally of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14.

One of the 14 persons has been treated and discharged, Health Department officials said.

"Those who have tested positive on Thursday include a married couple, both in their 30s, from Sector 150 and a 21-year-old woman from Sector 137. All three have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida," a senior official told PTI.

The 21-year-old woman is the daughter of a couple who had tested positive on March 24, the official said, adding her father was in touch with a UK-based colleague who had visited him here.

Regarding the couple from Sector 150, the official said that the husband was in touch with the same UK-based person. They all worked in the same firm, the official added. The district administration has temporarily sealed their residential societies for a period of 48 hours during which sanitisation work would be carried out and no entry into or exit from the societies would be allowed except for emergencies, District Magistrate B N Singh said. The administration has also temporarily sealed premises of a luxury hotel in Sector 135 where the British man had stayed and asked all visitors to stay indoors while sanitisation work was being done, he stated in an order.



