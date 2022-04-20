Three More Test Positive At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On Friday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh found samples of 3 people positive. Out of these 2 people are the attendants of the patients already admitted to the hospital. AIIMS Public Relations Officer Harish Mohan Thapliyal said that the Covid reports of a 40-year-old woman from Shahpur, Najibabad and a 24-year-old woman from Tapovan, Rishikesh have been found positive. Both of them are attendants of pre-admitted patients in AIIMS. Samples of both were taken on June 4. While the third person is from Shyampur Bypass, Rishikesh. This 48-year-old man had returned from Gurgaon on June 3 and was in the home quarantine. He told that information has been sent to the State Surveillance Officer regarding positive patients.







