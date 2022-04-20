Three More Mobiles Seized In Punjab Jail

Kurali (The Hawk): Three more mobiles have been seized in the jail and one prisoner under trial along with unidentified booked under Prisons Act. Frequent smuggling in of mobiles and other banned items from inside the jail especially the recovery of most wanted and among the banned items –mobiles -has put a question mark on the security arrangements at the entry points for smuggling in of such items. No doubt the vigilant staff on certain inputs is recovering the mobile yet no arrest has been made so far and there is to tighten the security at all the entry points.

Earlier on August 26, 12 mobiles and on August 27 3 mobiles were recovered. During 2020, 112 mobiles were recovered while 155 mobiles have been found during various surprise checking in 2021 including today’s seizure. As per the information, a surprise raid was conducted by Sukhwant Singh, Assistant Superintendent with his team on the basis of secret input and one mobile with battery and SIM card of Samsung brand was recovered from Jatinderpal Singh, prisoner under trial. On further checking at different locations inside the jail, two more mobiles were recovered with battery and SIM cards along with one pair of headphone and one data cable was recovered. Further investigations are on with Kuldip Singh IO in this case.