Three more coronavirus patients recover in HP

Shimla: Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, a health official said.

Three of the four patients from Chamba's Tissa, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 6, have recovered, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Out of the total 33 COVID-19 patients in the state, 12 -- three each from Chamba, Kangra, Una and Solan districts -- have recovered.

Now, a total of 15 active cases, including 13 Tablighi Jamaat members and two paramedics from a private hospital, are under treatment in the state.

Four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh, while two died.

The ACS (Health) said 159 samples were taken on Sunday and all of them tested negative.

