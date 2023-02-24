Three More Arrested In UKPSC Exam Paper Leak Case

Haridwar: Three more accused were arrested on Thursday by the SIT in connection with the paper leak of examination held by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) for recruitment to posts of assistant and junior engineers.

Those arrested include Anurag Pandey who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said. Pandey, a native of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, is a relative of suspended section officer of UKPSC Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Haridwar SSP Ajay Singh said, adding Pandey's bank account having Rs 13.41 lakh has been frozen. Pandey is accused of making examination papers available to candidates in a rented house in Manglaur in return for hefty sums of money. Two others arrested in connection with the case are Vishu and Avnish from whom Rs 3 lakh have been recovered, the SSP said. Nine accused have been arrested since the start of investigation into the case, he said. —PTI