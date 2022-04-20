Three Months On, One Held In BHU Student's Molestation Case

Varanasi: Three months after Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was rocked by violence sparked by molestation of girl students by some unruly elements, one person was arrested on Thursday. He was identified as Shani Yadav.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said here on Thursday that Shani Yadav was arrested on charges of harassing and molesting a student of Bachelor of Fine Arts on September 21. His associate was still absconding, he added.

Singh said Shani had been arrested in a harassment case earlier as well. "With the help of CCTV footage and electronic surveillance a team lead by circle officer A P Singh arrested him from the Lanka area," he added. He said that Shani entered the university from the main gate with one of his friend on September 21 and harassed a girl student near Bharat Kala Bhawan and fled through Sir Govardhan gate. "The other accused, friend of Shani, will be arrested soon."

BHU, one of the premier higher education institutions, was on boil after a lathi-charge on students protesting molestation on the campus. Even the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fleet was changed as a result of the students' protest on September 22.

On September 23, after PM Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi, incidents of arson, vandalism, stone throwing and torching of vehicles were reported, following which police had registered cases against nearly 1,000 unknown people. UNI