Three militants killed in south Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, official sources said.

On a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation early this morning at village Chowgam, Kulgam in south Kashmir.

However, when the security forces were marching towards particular area in the village, the militants hiding there opened fire, they said, adding that troops also retaliated and in the encounter, three militants were killed.

The sources said operation was going on when the reports last came in.

A police spokesman posted on Twitter, 'Encounter going on in Chowgam Kulgam. Five terrorists are trapped. 3 reported to have been neutralised. Train services between Baramulla -Qazigund suspended. Police and Security Forces on job.'

In another tweet, he said, 'A huge success for Police and security http://forces.It was a combo of HM and LeT terrorists. Most of them were involved in a series of terror acts including killing of 2 bank employees and many policemen. Also involved in bank robberies and weapon looting.'