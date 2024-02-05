    Menu
    Crime

    Three men held for harassing interfaith couple at Mangaluru's Panambur beach

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February5/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Arrests Made After Interfaith Couple Faces Harassment at Panambur Beach. Three men detained for questioning couple's religious differences. Quick police response ensures justice for the victims as arrests made under IPC sections 341 and 506.

    Panambur beach in Mangaluru

    Mangaluru: Three men were arrested for allegedly harassing an interfaith couple at Panambur beach on the outskirts of this coastal city in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

    The couple walking along the beach on Sunday were stopped by the three men, who questioned them about their religion and asked them why they were together as they belonged to different religions, they said.

    According to the police, the woman immediately alerted a police team patrolling the area following which the men were taken into custody and brought to the police station.

    "Based on the complaint received from the woman, we registered a case under section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three men in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.

    —PTI

    Categories :CrimeTags :Interfaith Harassment Panambur Beach Incident Dakshina Kannada Arrests Religious Discrimination Case Beach Harassment News Criminal Intimidation Arrest IPC Case
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in