Three members of nomad family killed in lightning in Poonch

Jammu: Three members of nomad family were killed when lightning strike in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

The police here said that late on Monday night at around 2330 hours, lightning struck Gumsar Dhoke in Surankote area of the Poonch district.

Three persons were killed in the incident namely Mohammad Hassiq, his wife Zarina Akther (30) of Lathong and Javed Ahmed (38) of Lassana.

All three persons including the couple died on the spot, they said.

Reports said there are no whereabouts so far about the couple's child and searches are underway.

"A police party reached at Dhoke and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital," the police added.

UNI