Three Members Of 'Solver Gang' Nabbed In UP

Kanpur: Three members of the solver gang were arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) of the police in the Group-D exam of the Railway Recruitment Board in the Kalyanpur area, STF sources said here on Tuesday.

The members of the gang used to leak the question papers of the Railways as well as other competitive examinations and seat solvers in these exams, while exacting hefty amounts from the participants. Bihar resident Durgesh Kumar, Aurangabad resident Nitish Kumar and Prayagraj district resident Rajesh Kumar were arrested by the STF. Three mobiles, three admit cards, two fake voter-id cards, four fake Aadhar cards, cash and two ATM cards were confiscated from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused in the Kalyanpur police station, while an investigation has been initiated into the matter. STF sources added that the kingpin of the gang has a digital studio in Patna by the name of 'Kanak,' and he operates the gang along with Ankit Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj. These people are involved in preparing fake i-cards and mixing photos. After exacting money from the candidates, the fake ID and admit cards prepared by mixing photographs are handed over to the 'solver', who is then sent to the concerned districts where the candidate escorts the 'solver' to the center of the examination. Sometimes, the 'solver' himself goes to the center of the examination and are paid 10,000-50,000 rupees. UNI