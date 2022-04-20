Three Medical Shops Seized For Black-Marketing Masks, Sanitisers

Gonda: The licenses of three medical stores were suspended and the shops seized for black-marketing sanitisers and masks and finding other irregularities during raids that were conducted in various areas in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Drug Inspector Manushankar said that under the drive being carried out to stop the black-marketing of masks and sanitizers, surprise inspection was carried out on Friday.

He said that during the raids, the licenses of Sharda Medical Agency, Royal Medicals and New Popular Medical Store were suspended and the shops have been seized after it was found that the sanitisers, masks and some other items were being sold higher than the prescribed prices and other irregularities. Mr Manushankar said that the drive is underway to stop the black-marketing of masks and sanitisers. UNI