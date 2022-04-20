Three Lakh Youths Got Placements Under Skill India Programmee In UP: Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that 1.25 lakh youths were given jobs in government departments, and 3 lakh placements have been made under the Skill India programmee during the past two years. "In the past two years, over 6.5 lakh youths were registered for training under the Skill India programmee and out of them 3 lakhs have already got placements in different companies," the CM said in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. The CM said, "In January, the state government will complete appointment of 69,000 Assistant Teachers in primary schools and another 50,000 policemen would be recruited."

The CM, who also attended a function of One District, One Product (ODOP) here, claimed that the scheme has paid off to the local artisans. "Already in Moradabad, export worth Rs 6,500 crore have been done this year," he said.

State MSME minister Satyadeo Pachauri too said that ODOP has boosted the rural economy and now it was giving good livelihood to the local artisans. UNI