Three Killed, Six Injured In Firing Over Land Dispute In Deoria

Deoria: Three people were killed, while six injured in firing over a land dispute in the Cantonment area here on Saturday. According to police, Harishankar Pandey wanted to set up a petrol pump near a temple premises in Saraura village and the dispute with villagers had been lingering for a long time. It was reported that Pandey, accompanied by a large number of his associates, reached the temple compound and ordered the labourers to begin construction of boundary wall on the disputed land. The villagers tried to prevent them from doing so, saying that construction work could only begin after proper assessment of land. Soon arguments turned into a major scuffle and when matters escalated, Pandey and his associates opened fire on the villagers, killing Rampravesh (30), Satyaprakash (32) and Indrejeet (25) while Ramesh Yadav, Narendra Pratap Singh, Sandeep, Vijay Rajbhar, Rampravesh Kushwaha and Sanjay received severe injuries. Yogendra Kushwaha, an eyewitness, said the attackers, about 25 number, were armed with rifles and batons. On getting information, senior police officers reached the scene and police force was deployed at the district hospital and in the village. UNI