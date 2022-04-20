Three killed on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: Three people died in two separate accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident that took place around midnight, a 28-year-old man was crossing the road between Pari Chowk and Zero Point when he got hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dharam, a native of adjoining Bulandshahr district. A team of the 112 emergency service had reached the spot immediately upon receiving an alert, but the man had died already, a police spokesperson said.

In the other incident, two men died after their car rammed into a stationary truck near the ATS society in Rabupura police station area, the official said.

The truck had got a deflated tyre hence it was parked along the Yamuna Expressway when the Delhi-registered Maruti Alto coming in from Mathura to Noida hit it around midnight, the spokesperson said.

The car occupants, identified as Kanhaiyya Pathak (22) and Yogesh Sharma (32), were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, the official added.

Further legal proceedings in both the cases are being carried out, the police said.

—PTI