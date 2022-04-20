Three killed in Texas shooting

Houston: Three people were shot dead at an apartment complex in the US state of Texas, police said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Houston Police Department said the shooting incident took place late Wednesday night in the city, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Department, the incident began after a group of five people in the complex's parking lot got into a confrontation with two men.



The men fired multiple gunshots at the group, the police said.



The victims included two 18-year-old teenagers.

Another injured female teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, the Houston Police Department further said in the statement.

Police said the shooters fled the scene and did not have a clear description of them.

This incident is considered a mass shooting, which is when there are three or more victims.

--IANS

