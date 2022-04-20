Three Killed In Separate Incidents In UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Three people were killed in separate accidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday.

Police sources here said that Satyam Singh (18), hailing from the Kashi Sarpati village in the Jigna area, had gone to bathe in the Ganga river at around 1100 hrs this morning. While bathing, he ventured into the deep end and drowned.

Police recovered his body with the help of divers which was later sent for post-mortem.

In a separate incident, Balenda Singh (52), a resident of the Bela village, was going somewhere on his scooty when a truck hit him near the Narayanpur vegetable market in the Chunar area. He was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to the Varanasi trauma center where he succumbed while receiving treatment. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized while the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the third incident, Shiv Pujan Kol (60), a resident of Arjunpur village was plugging in his mobile phone for charging when he got electrocuted and was killed on the spot. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. UNI







