Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Mirzapur: Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday.



Police sources said that a truck was proceeding towards Rajgarh from Chunar near Sateshgarh Paramhans Ashram in the Chunar police station area, when it collided with an oncoming truck. Jalandhar Kol (26), a resident of Lalpur village was killed on the spot in the accident. Three other people were injured in the accident and are stated to be critical.

In another incident, Chandan (19), a resident of Balipur village in the Chunar area, committed suicide by hanging from a tree. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

In a separate incident, Archana (33), a resident of Mudpeli village in the Haliya police station area, committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. The reason behind the suicide is stated to be domestic issue. UNI



