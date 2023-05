Lakhimpur Kheri: Three motorcycle-borne youths were killed in a road accident in the Bhira area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources here, a speeding vehicle rammed into the bike at the Bastaul canal in the Bhira area, late Monday night.

Three youths, who were on the bike, were killed on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled from the spot.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

—UNI