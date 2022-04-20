Three Killed In Road Mishap In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Three bike-borne youths were killed after a Scorpio rammed into their vehicle in the Behat police station area in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Scorpio overturned into a deep pit on a roadside after the accident. Police sources here said that Bhim Singh (23), a resident of Khedi village, Ajay Kumar (22), a resident of Hatholi village and Deepak (25) were en route Faizabad to take part in a wedding function on a bike. Sources said that a speeding Scorpio rammed into their motorcycle near the Hathnikund barrage. All three youngsters were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the local Community Health Center where the doctors declared them as brought dead. The dead bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, sources added. UNI