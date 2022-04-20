Three Killed In Road Accident On Yamuna Expressway

Mathura: Three people including a woman were killed and six others injured as the car they were travelling in crashed into a goods carrier on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh''s Mathura district, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at the 136 kilometre milestone of the highway falling under Baldeo police station area, police added.

"While two persons including the lady died on the spot, the third person succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Agra," Inspector S K Tomar, SHO of Baldeo police station said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to police, the incident happened when the Agra-bound car coming from Noida rammed into the goods carrier that was ahead of it. The deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumari Pandey (25), a resident of Haryana''s Gurgaon, along with Nepalese nationals Bibas (27) and Shyam Sundar (26). —PTI