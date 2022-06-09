Three killed in road accident in UP

Hamirpur: Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night on Kanpur-Sagar National Highway (NH-34), they said.

"Three persons, identified as Vijay (22), Rambabu (28) and Sandeep (21), were returning to their village in the district from a nearby town in a motorcycle when they were hit by a vehicle," Station House Officer of Modaha Police Station Pawan Kumar Patel said.

Following the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital.

"The doctors declared them brought dead," Patel said.Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

Police suspect that the motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck.—PTI