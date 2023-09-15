Three killed in property dispute, houses set on fire in UP’s Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP): In a shocking incident, a man, his daughter and son-in-law were shot dead over an alleged property dispute, police said on Friday.

Soon after the incident which took place late on Thursday night, angry family members and villagers went on a rampage, setting several houses on fire.

Additional forces from Chail and Sirathu police station were called in to control the situation.

According to reports, Horilal, 62, had a dispute with some people over a plot of land in Panda chauraha.

He had taken possession of the disputed land his son-in-law had taken up a shop nearby.

The neighbours of the deceased are missing after the incident and the local people have targetted the houses of their supporters.

SP Brijesh Kumar said that the situation was being brought under control and the matter would be resolved soon with the arrest of the accused.

—IANS