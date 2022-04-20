Three Killed In Mexico, Guatemala Quakes

Mexico: At least three people were killed after two powerful earthquakes measuring 8.1 and 7.3 jolted Mexico and Guatemala, respectively, on Friday, the media reported.

The Mexican Interior Ministry confirmed the deaths occurred in Chiapas state, closer to the epicentre, while one other person was killed in Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales announced without giving any further details.

The quake struck off the Pacific Coast 120 km at 11.49 p.m. (local time) southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 1,000 km southeast of Mexico City, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Friday.

It was close to both the Mexican states of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, and Oaxaca in the Middle America trench, reports CNN.

The USGS has reported four aftershocks with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude and a fifth at 4.9.

The Tsunami Warning Centre immediately issued a tsunami warning and advised the public that waves could hit the coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and even Ecuador.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto tweeted: "Civil protection protocols are activated, including the National Emergency Committee."

CNN attempted to contact two seaside hotels in Chiapas but the lines appeared to be down.

Parts of Mexico City are without power, Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera confirmed.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

Mexico is currently also being threatened on its eastern coast by Hurricane Katia, reports BBC.

The category 1 hurricane is about 300 km south-east of Tampico and has sustained winds of 140km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

