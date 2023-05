Three people were killed in a house fire in Plumas area of central Canadian province of Manitoba.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, CTV reported Saturday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) found the bodies of a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl.

Four other children, who also lived in the house, were found safely outside the home.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting in the ongoing investigation, RCMP added.

