Three Killed As Four Vehicles Collide In UP's Bulandshahr; CM Condoles Deaths

Bulandshahr: Three people were killed and over half a dozen injured in a collision involving four vehicles in Uttar Pradesh''s Bulandshahr on Wednesday, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the incident and expressed his condolences on the death of the victims, while directing local officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured, according to an official statement.

The freak road crash took place around 7 pm in the district in western Uttar Pradesh and those injured have been hospitalised, police said.

"A car, a truck and two pick-up trucks collided in which three persons were killed on the spot while another seven or eight got injured. The injured have been hospitalised," according to a police statement.

Police force, including senior officials, had reached the incident spot and further legal proceedings were being carried out, it added.

Meanwhile, a statement issued in Lucknow said Adityanath has expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed souls. "The chief minister also directed local officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the road crash," the statement added. —PTI