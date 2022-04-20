Three Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Three persons were killed and as many injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Talla Mahad village on the Rudraprayag-Chaupada road late on Friday.

According to information available, Uttar Pradesh resident Shivam Chowdhary (22) was working as a contractor on a project there. After wrapping up work on Friday, he was driving to his location when some youths asked for a lift. The driver of the vehicle, while negotiating a steep turn a little distance from the village, lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Chowdhary, Saurabh Prasad (22) and Vimal Prasad (20). The injured have been admitted to a medical facility and have been identified as Anshul Negi (28), Ashish (17) and Aman Prasad (16). The bodies were pulled out by a rescue team and have been sent for post-mortem. --IANS