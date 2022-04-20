Three killed as car collides with truck in UP

Raebareli (UP): Three persons were killed when their car collided with a truck in the Unchahar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Arkha village when the car first hit cattle and then collided with the truck, they said.

Balku Yadav (75), Tapeshwar (65) and Ram Gyan Gupta (55) were injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Family members of the deceased have been informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, Station House Officer, Unchahar, Vinod Kumar Singh said. —PTI