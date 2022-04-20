Three key lawmakers to join Obama on trip to India

Washington:Three prominent US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, would be travelling with President Barack Obama to attend India's Republic Day celebrations. Apart from Bera, Congressmen Joe Crowley and Senator Mark Warner will be part of the delegation travelling this Saturday to New Delhi where they will attend Republic Day events and meet with Indian leaders to discuss strengthening and expanding the US-India strategic partnership. "As the son of Indian immigrants, I am extremely honoured to be a part of this historic trip to India with the President," Bera said in a statement. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the United States last year was a turning point in relations for our countries, and now this trip will be an important opportunity to continue to move the US-India relationship forward," he said. Only the third Indian-American to ever serve in Congress, Bera made his first official trip to India in 2013. Crowley, who served as co-chair of the India Caucus in the 112th and 113th Congresses, is a recognised leader on Indian issues in the House of Representatives. "It is an honour to join President Obama on this trip and I look forward to robust discussions on how we can open the next chapter in US-India relations," Crowley said in a statement. Formed in 1993, the India Caucus is a bipartisan group of members that is dedicated to championing strong ties between the US and India and supporting the Indian-American community. During his term, Crowley has helped grow the India Caucus to become one of the largest caucuses in the House and initiated several key events, including the first-ever Congressional Diwali celebration in 2013. Warner, was the 69th Governor of Virginia, holding the office from 2002 to 2006. He is presently a senior Senator from Virginia. PTI