Three inmates flee from Patiala Jail

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Three inmates have fled from Patiala jail premises. It is learnt that they have fled by making a hole in their barrack, though officials are mum of the issue and police has launched hunt for them.

Those who have fled included on Sher Singh who was brought from UK almost a week ago. He was sentenced to 22 years in jail for indulging in drug trade. Other two are Inderjit Singh Dhyana and Jaspreet Singh.

It is learnt that these three were also locked up in their barrack in the evening but were not found in the morning.

Interestingly they have fled at a time when Corona curfew was going on. Office of Deputy Commissioner and SSP are located adjacent to Central Jail.—Bathla