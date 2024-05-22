Three Indian-origin students killed in road accident in US

The crash, which occurred on Westside Parkway in Alpharetta, resulted from the driver losing control and the vehicle flipping over.

Washington: Three Indian-American students were killed and two others were injured in a fatal road accident as their speeding car flipped over in the US state of Georgia, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Sriya Avasarala, Anvi Sharma and Aryan Joshi were passengers in a single-vehicle crash last week on Westside Parkway in Alpharetta, according to local police.



Based on evidence at the scene, it is believed that the driver lost control of their car which then came to rest upside down in the tree line.

Two of the occupants - Joshi and Avasarala - were found dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were transported to North Fulton Hospital for treatment. Sharma succumbed to injuries at the hospital, Alpharetta police said in a statement.



Rithwak Somepalli, a Georgia State University student and driver of the vehicle, and Mohammed Liyakath, a senior at Alpharetta High School, were identified as the other two students who were injured.



All were 18 years old, according to the statement.



The impact of the crash caused one vehicle to go off the roadway and into a tree line, where it flipped over. The incident on May 14 prompted the closure of the roadway between Hembree Road and Maxwell Road.



Avasarala and Sharma were also University of Georgia students. Joshi was a senior at Alpharetta High School.



The investigation remains ongoing; however, from the initial data gathered it is believed that speed may have been a factor in the crash, the statement said.



“The University of Georgia community mourns the lives lost in this tragic accident. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. We hope their memories bring comfort and strength to all who knew them,” UGA Media Relations said.

