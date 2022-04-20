Three illegal call centres busted, 37 arrested for duping victims overseas

New Delhi: Three illegal call centres have been busted by the Delhi Police cyber cell, one of them in Bindapur and two in Janakpuri.

The accused were running multiple fake processes including a Social Security Number scam, the Apple Tech Support scam and the Amazon Tech Support scam. As many as 37 accused have been arrested for allegedly duping foreigners.

The accused used to send voice recordings to foreign nationals pretending to be US Drug Enforcement personnel and then extorted money from them. They also used to send recorded messages pretending to be from Apple Technical Support and Amazon Technical Support and then con unsuspecting callers. As disclosed by the accused, they have conned thousands of people of crores of rupees in this manner. A raid was conducted at the premises on Monday and it was found that the accused were running illegal call centres in Bindapur and Janakpuri.

—IANS