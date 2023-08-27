    Menu
    Three houses burnt in Imphal, policemen's guns snatched

    Nidhi Khurana
    August27/ 2023
    Imphal: Three abandoned homes in the New Lambulane neighbourhood of Manipur's capital city, Imphal, were set on fire by unknown perpetrators on Sunday afternoon.

    Firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the blaze, according to reports.

    People gathered in the area shortly after the incident, demanding entry from the state and central forces stationed there, officials said. The security forces reportedly responded by firing a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the throng.—Inputs from Agencies

