Three Held In UP While Transporting 16 Kg Of 'Charas' Valuing 80 Lakh In Ambulance From Nepal

Lucknow: Three members of a drug peddling gang were arrested while transporting 16 kg of charas, valuing Rs 80 lakh in international market, from Nepal in an ambulance in Bareilly district, police sources said here on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Firoze Khan, who hails from the Rampur district and women Roopa and Vishna, both Nepali citizens. The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police received an information on Monday that several members of the gang would be proceeding towards Rampur via Bareilly after taking an illegal consignment of 'charas' in an ambulance from Nepal. Acting on the information, the STF team reached the Sanjay Nagar 'tiraaha' lying under the Baradari police station area in Bareilly and stopped the ambulance passing from there. Upon checking, 'charas,' was found hidden in bags. The narcotics were to be supplied in western UP, Delhi and Haryana's Sonepat, sources said. All the three accused were arrested from the spot and a case registered against them. The ambulance was also seized. Further investigations were underway, sources added. UNI