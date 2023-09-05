Three held in UP for smuggling gold bars from Nepal

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested three persons for smuggling gold bars into India from Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrest was made on Monday while the consignment was being shifted from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj, via Sultanpur by road.

The gold bars weighed 1 kg and were valued at Rs 60 lakh.

They had Australian markings on them. A senior police officer said that the arrested persons have been identified as Ram ji Kumar, Akhil Kumar Bhat, and Sawan Kumar. They have been arrested under the Customs Act.

The accused are in their early 30s and were carriers of the gold, which was to be delivered to someone in Prayagraj.

“Four teams were deployed on the highways connecting Sultanpur from its adjoining areas. Later, the gold bars were recovered from a cavity in the seat of a vehicle,” police spokesman said. The accused have been produced in court and remanded in police custody.

