Three Held In UP For Making Fake HSRP

Meerut: Three persons have been arrested in Meerut for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake high security registration plates (HSRP).

In a surprise raid on the intervening night of Friday/Saturday in Mohanpuri area, the police recovered about 400 finished plates and more than 300 'empty' ones on which number was yet to be written.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, station in-charge of Civil Lines police station said: "We have arrested manufacturing unit owner, Tanuj Agarwal, his associate Shriram and a seller named Sandeep Kumar who was picked up from Gurdwara Road and possessed at least 18 fake plates. Police are searching for fourth associate Mohd Wasim. We have also seized machines and equipment, including hydraulic press, fake holograms, dye, etc. used to make these fake number plates."

During questioning, the accused have revealed that machinery, plates and equipment were brought from Delhi and were being sold to various shop owners that claimed to provide the high security number plate to prospective buyers who had no idea that the plate was fake.

The gang would sell the plate to 'retailers' at the cost of Rs 300 who would charge Rs 600 from customers. The business flourished as there has been a delay in procurement of legal number plates from Regional Transport Offices, owing to heavy rush. SP (City) AN Singh said: "The number plate looked identical except for the fact that there was no barcode and customers would hardly notice that." --IANS