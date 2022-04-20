Three Held In Double Murder Case In UP

Ghazipur: Three people were arrested in a double-murder case of two brothers, which took place on February 9 in Nandganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said here that Vijay, resident of Nandganj area and his brother Pradyuman were proceeding towards their home after closing the shop on February 9, when some people shot at Vijay. Upon resistance from Pradyuman, the miscreants opened fire at him as well.

The SP said that Kanhaiya alias Khulli, Piyush Bind and Ashwani have been arrested in connection with the case from old Kabaadi market. The pistol used in the murder has also been recovered.

During the interrogation, Kanhaiya said that during a dance on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti last year, he and Vijay had got involved in a scuffle after a dispute.

Kanhaiya had also burnt the small shop of the deceased. Vijay had then got Rs 65,000 as the recovery amount, instead of Rs 5,000 through the Panchayat.

Kanhaiya also said that despite this, Vijay had threatened to implicate him in a false case. Enraged over this, he devised a plan for revenge and included Ashwini and Piyush in it. The SP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team, which solved the case. UNI