Three FIRs registered against Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow; anomalies detected in FIRs

Lucknow: Lucknow district authorities have filed three FIRs against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for her negligent act of threatening the people's life after she was detected with COVID-19.

The FIR was registered on behalf of CMO Lucknow under section 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and epidemic Act at Sarojni Nagar, Hazratganj and Mahanagar police stations on Friday night, officials said here on Saturday.

But several anomalies were detected in the first FIR lodged at the Sarojni Nagar police station which says that she came to Lucknow on March 14 where actually the date of her arrival is March 11.

The FIR says that she was detected with the virus at Lucknow airport when there is no such mechanism where a traveler can be screened for coronavirus till their samples are tested.

Lucknow Police Commissioner (CP) Sujit Pandey too have admitted the anomalies in the FIR.

It was reported that when Kanika came to Mumbai from London, where she was asked to quarantine herself in her house by the doctors at the airport, she violated the advice and came to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the health department has taken samples of over 50 people who could have come in touch with Kanika on Friday itself and their reports are expected today.

On the other hand, Intelligence Bureau (IB) sleuths too have inquired with the CMO office about the details of Kanika Kapoor as she had met several VVIPs during her programmes in Lucknow.

The IB was also in touch with the political leaders, MPs and other people who were present in those parties where the bollywood singer was present.

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a probe into the matter of attending parties and the people attended it along with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor after she detected positive of COVID-19.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi in his order on Friday said that Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash will probe and submit his report by Saturday.

Official sources here said that the order says that all parties attended by Singer Kanika Kapoor who has been tested positive for COVID-19 will be thoroughly investigated for list of visitors, locations and others details.

The VIP'S who attended a high-profile party, including UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh and other people, have also self-quarantined themselves.

UP MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar have too self-isolated themselves till the COVID-19 test reports of state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh comes.

The district authorities have closed down the five star Taj hotel where the singer went to attend a party.

In an order issued on Friday evening, the district administration has ordered a shutdown of all shops and commercial establishments except medicine shops, gas agencies, hospitals and pharmacists in the area including Mahanagar, Khurram Nagar, Tedhi Pulia, Abrar Nagar and along the Kukrail nullah, Rahim Nagar and Kapoorthala.

All restaurants have also been closed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a number of residents living in the building where Kanika Kapoor was staying have started leaving their apartments.

Kanika Kapoor has, meanwhile, been shifted to the isolation ward in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

