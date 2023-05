Muzaffarnagar: Three suspected drug traffickers have been arrested for allegedly possessing 15 kg of drugs in Shamli, the police said.

According to Circle Officer Ashok Kumar, they intercepted three people on Delhi-Shamli highway and during the checking seized 15 kg of drugs from them. Soni, Suresh and Shakeel have been arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them, the officer said.