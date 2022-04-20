Three Drug Peddlers Held; 'Ganja' Worth Rs 75 Lakh Recovered In UP

Azamgarh: Three drug peddlers were arrested and 290 kilograms of 'ganja' worth Rs 75 lakhs was recovered from their possession by the Special Task Force (STF) in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) said here on Saturday.

The SSP said information regarding drug peddlers being active in the Eastern UP districts was being received since some time and a team was formed for the same.

The SSP said that the team received a tip-off that 'ganja' was being smuggled into various districts and was being sold in Azamgarh and other surrounding areas. The STF team received information that the narcotic substance was being smuggled from Assam in a truck on Friday. The STF team reached the spot mentioned by the informant and started waiting for the truck which arrived after some time at a check post. The STF and NCB team jointly stopped the truck and seized it while the three people occupying the vehicle were taken into custody. A search was conducted and black and blue packets of 'ganja' were then recovered from the truck in huge numbers. The arrested accused have been identified as Assam resident Rajeev Chauhan, Amroha residents Tayyab Ali and Nadeem. 290.5 kilograms of high-quality 'ganja' worth Rs 75 lakhs, two mobile phones, a truck, a PNB ATM card, driving license and PAN card were recovered from their possession. The arrested persons revealed that the seized truck belongs to Tayyab Ali who is the driver of the vehicle. Further probe is on. UNI